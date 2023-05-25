May Court Club providing $50,000 in grants to local organizations

The May Court Club of Windsor has announced they'll be supporting local organizations by issuing $50,000 in grants to help support children’s physical and mental health.

Club members say sales at the May Court Club Thrift Shoppe, fundraising events and individual donations support these grants so that that community can prosper.

They ask that the community donate clothing and lightly used housewares to the Shoppe, and in turn these are sold at the Shoppe located in the core of Windsor.

Then, the proceeds are donated back to organizations who focus their work on the physical needs and the mental health needs of local children and youth.

The following 19 organizations will be receiving support through the grants:

- New Beginnings

- Kiwanis Club of Windsor Sunshine Point Camp

- Knit Witts

- Windsor Essex Child/Youth Advocacy Centre (WECYAC)

- Kind Minds

- Windsor Essex Therapeutic Ride Association (WETRA)

- Building Blocks for Better Babies

- Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor-Essex County

- Hiatus House

- The John McGivney Children’s Centre

- Youth Diversion

- Noah’s House Mental Health Foundation Inc

- Sho Art Studios

- Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative

- Days for Girls Windsor Ontario Team

- Family Respite Services Windsor/Essex

- Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM)

- University of Windsor Women’s Basketball – Summer Sports Camps for Youth

- Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships (Windsor Homes Coalition Inc)

The May Court Club has been part of the community for 89 years, which is volunteer based, with the single focus on improving the lives of children and youth.

President Louise Rea says they do a disperse of funds annually, and have continued to do so for many years.

"Our major source of fundraising is of course our re-sale shoppe, but we also do other things like a home and garden tour, an art auction, a jewelry event in the shoppe, a variety of initiatives. All of our staff is volunteers, no one in our organization gets paid, but 100 per cent of our net proceeds goes to kids," she stated.

Rea says there is an application process and deadline for organizations to work through.

"This year we had 19 applicants, and we were able to fulfill all or part of the amounts requested by all 19 organizations. And our focus is, again repeating, servicing the needs of mental and physical well being of children in Windsor-Essex."

She says they had a variety of applicants this year.

"Going from children's camps, the Kiwanis Club is a beneficiary, to Kind Minds, the Child/Youth Advocacy Centre, the Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor, the John McGivney Children’s Centre, and it goes on and on. The opportunities that they continue to provide to support kids is amazing, and we're just happy to be a partner in it all." Rea said.

Representatives from each of the organizations receiving a grant will be on hand to receive their cheques at the May Court Club Shoppe located at 1122 Wyandotte Street Easton on May 30.

The May Court Club has a mandate of service to the community, so they also provide support to Street Help, Street Angels, local food banks and victims of property damage as well.