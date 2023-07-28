Mayor Bondy happy no one hurt, but significant damage remains in Essex

The cleanup continues in Essex, specifically in Harrow and Colchester where significant damage was identified, following the severe storm that hit the region Wednesday evening.

The damage in those areas included many roadways being blocked, widespread hydro outages, and substantial damage to private property.

Town of Essex crews actively worked in collaboration with E.L.K. Energy, HydroOne, and other regional organizations to clear debris, assess the damage, and restore power to affected areas on Thursday.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Mayor Sherry Bondy says they're not out of the woods yet but wanted to thank those who stepped up to help the people affected.

"A big shout out to the Harrow Rotary Club who came and did a barbeque in downtown Harrow to make sure that the families in Harrow and Colchester had something to eat for lunch. They cooked close to 500 hot dogs for everybody, so this is really when the community in Essex, Harrow and Colchester really comes together. So it's been really amazing to see that," she said.

Bondy says officials are still urging residents to exercise caution and to adhere to all safety advisories issued by public authorities as crews continue to work diligently to clear the roadways and ensure accessibility.

"Stay away from any lines that are down, and stay away from trees. Right now in Harrow there are broken off tree limbs over sidewalks. So we need people to still exercise caution when they're out and about. Treat every line always as if its live, and treat every tree as if it's going to fall on your head."

Town officials also noted that residents are responsible for arranging removal of any debris from their private property.

Researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project were in the area Thursday, surveying the damage to see whether a tornado did touchdown, and they're expected to have that information later on Friday.

Bondy says in looking around Colchester, it was definitely unique in the way some of the damage was laid out.

"It seemed like in some fields there was almost like a large hard that went over and pushed over some of the crops. So it definitely seems like something went north to south, and then west to east. Some people are saying microburst, I was talking to a reporter that said they found the winds were 91km/h, so it did do a lot of damage," she said.

Bondy also extended recognition and thanks to their Public Works Team, Parks and Facilities Team, Essex Fire and Rescue Services, and Town Administration for their prompt and tireless efforts in managing storm operations which have been essential in restoring power, clearing debris, and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides