Mayor Dilkens Implores Residents to Stay at Home

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is begging residents to stay at home as much as possible.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Dilkens believes people are accepting the concept of physical distancing, but admits there are still crowds being witnessed in public places like outside of stores or in parks.

"I think there is a wide spread acceptance of physical distancing and people are trying to do the best they can, with respect to people staying inside, I think that has been a little bit different."

He also believes part of the problem is people coming back from vacation, and not paying attention to the news.

"You have people trying to come home early who are snowbirds or down south, if your mind is on vacation mode and unplugged, you are missing the seriously or the pivot that happened in a week," says Dilkens.

Travellers must self-isolate for 14 days he adds, no questions asked.

"If you come home, you go right to your home, don't stop at Costco or the grocery and you can't 'visit your friends, and that message hasn't been as widely received as it should have been."

Dilkens points out that Windsor police have purchased extra personal protection equipment like masks for when officers need to deal with the public.

Across the border, 300 police officers in Detroit are in isolation and one officer has died.

There are now four positive cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.