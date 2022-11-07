Mayor Dilkens set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

Windsor's mayor will deliver testimony today as he takes the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry inquiry in Ottawa.

Drew Dilkens will be questioned by the commission looking into the use of the emergency act during protests in Ottawa and Windsor against COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

On Feb. 7, a group of people stopped along Huron Church Road heading to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, halting traffic until police officers moved them off the route on Feb. 13.

The federal government enacted the measures under the Emergency Act on Feb. 14, 2022.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he's not really allowed to talk about what happened until he gives his testimony.

"With the respect to the role I played at that particular time and the role the police played, we'll certainly be giving testimony to the commission. I expect it will go on for the entire day in terms of the Windsor presence and we're prepared to go there and have that conversation on what happened down in our community," he says.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says as part of the process, they had to undertake widespread disclosure and all of the documents, emails and notes were submitted to the commission through the legal process.

"Of course you go back and you review the things you said, you review the emails that came in, it's all part of the process in getting prepared to deliver the testimony because it was happening so fast and furious, there were lots of moving parts. Prepared to have that conversation and I look forward to Monday and speaking to the commission to answer their questions," he adds.

Jason Crowley, Acting Deputy Chief of Windsor Police, is also scheduled to testify at the inquiry.

The commission’s job is to report to Parliament on whether or not it was necessary for the federal government to declare a national emergency and use the extraordinary powers of the Emergencies Act to end the convoy protest blockades set up in opposition to public health mandates during the pandemic.