Mayor Drew Dilkens says the impact of the blockade was substantial

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the overall impact of the blockade on Huron Church Road and the Ambassador Bridge was substantial.

He says the blockade hurt the community financially.

"We had to get this bridge open. The impact just for the week closure was moving on just over $3 billion of lost economic impact of goods that could not cross the border, it is huge for our own community where you had operations like Ford shut down like Vista-Print and so many others."

He says if people want to protest, there are more legal ways to do so.

"Come down to city hall we've got a huge front lawn, if you want to protest come on down and do it. There's probably a million places in the City of Windsor where you can undertake a legal protest to express yourself, not impede traffic, not disrupt international trade and remain legal."

He says he understands the frustrations on both sides.

"People were frustrated, I was getting every message and reading every message from my fellow residents who were saying do something, why isn't anything happening? Police took a very measured response but quickly it became obvious, if I can say it, outnumbered.

The Canadian Border Services announced the reopening of the bridge Sunday night.