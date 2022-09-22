Mayor hopes to have announcement on new police chief before Nov. 15

The chair of the Windsor Police Service Board of Directors hopes to have an announcement on a new chief of police before Nov. 15.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the posting for the job closed Sept. 19 and they will now be reviewing applications to develop a short list.

The police services board is being aided in the process by executive search firm Odgers Berndtson.

Dilkens says he hasn't received the long list of applicants from the consultant, so he's not sure at this point how many people applied for the position.

"I think it's fair to say that a lot of the executive recruitments that we do in the City of Windsor, and I know talking to folks at the University of Windsor, St. Clair College and other institutions, it's a challenge sometimes to attract external candidates to come down here," he says.

Despite challenges in attracting candidates to this region, Dilkens says we do often get many candidates that are worth considering.

"We always interview external candidates as well, so we have a benchmark to see what is out in the market place. We will not let a good candidate go," he says.

Former police chief Pam Mizuno announced her sudden retirement on March 22, 2022, stepping down at the end of March after spending just two-and-a-half years in the position.

Deputy chief Jason Bellaire has been serving as the acting chief of police since April 1 and has indicated he would apply for the permanent position.

With files from Rob Hindi