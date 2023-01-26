Mayor of Essex elected as Chair of E.L.K. Energy Inc. Board

The Mayor of Essex has been elected to another local Board.

Sherry Bondy, who was elected as the Mayor of Essex in October, has now been named the Chair of the E.L.K. Energy Inc. Board.

Bondy previously sat on the E.L.K. Board for seven years before resigning from her position in December 2019.

She says it's a really exciting opportunity.

"The Board and I, we will get together in the near future and have a discussion about what direction we want to take the Board, and how we would like to hire a CAO. We're not sure what that looks like yet, but, it's a really exciting opportunity because we do have a new Board with a lot of fresh faces."

She says the previous council was able to change the Board's composition for the better.

"The Town of Essex council works really hard in the last term of council to change the E.L.K. Board composition to better reflect the needs of the industry. So, this is a really good opportunity for the Board to get together and set the future direction of E.L.K."

Bondy says the Board will work on improving services locally.

"We have members that have experience with local distributing companies and Essex council really picked a strong Board going forward that we can work on improving service, and making sure that our utility is operating in the 21st century."

The members who sit on the Board include Essex Deputy Mayor, Rob Shepley, Kingsville Deputy Mayor, Kimberly DeYong, Lakeshore Councillor, John Kerr, Member's of Audit Committee for E.L.K. Energy, Brandon Chartier and Jeff Scott.

E.L.K. Energy also announced effective January 31, the retirement of CEO Michael Audet.

Audet served as CEO for more than 25 years.

E.L.K. Energy supplies electricity to Essex, Kingsville and Lakeshore.

Bondy was also recently elected as Vice-Chair of the Essex County Library Board.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi