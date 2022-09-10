Mayor reacts to Windsor having highest unemployment rate in Canada

Windsor sees another increase in the unemployment rate for the city, making it the highest rate in Canada.

Statistics Canada reports that the jobless rate increased to 7.5 per cent last month, up a full percentage point from July.

However, despite the high rate, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he's not "too alarmed" about the small increase.

He says the future is very bright for the city when it comes to employment.

"You know, month to month, I don't get too alarmed. We look at trends and I think if we look at the long term trend here, we're on track for some great success with the battery factory and the feeder plants that are coming. The future of Windsor is very, very bright on the economic front and we continue to try and add more to those pieces that have already landed here to continue to build some more excitement."

He says it's important to look at trends over a longer period of time.

"If I look at one month, I mean I don't get too excited, it's when you look over a longer period even multiple months or a year where you start comparing, and you can look at trends and see what the issue is and what you can do to address the issue."

Dilkens says what Windsor is working on for the economic development front in the city.

"The $5-billion investment in the EV battery factory, what's happening at Stellantis hiring 650 people, we went to Poland and we brought back the Dongshin plant that is now going to set up operations at the airport. And so there's more excitement and more in the pipeline as well and we'll continue to build that pipeline as we get closer to the battery factory opening."

The report found that employment declines were primarily among young women aged 15 to 24 and people between the ages of 55 to 64.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi