Mayor Responds to Criticism for Using Aquatic Centre to House Homeless

Windsor's mayor is taking issue with some hurtful messages being sent to city hall about using the downtown aquatic centre for a homeless shelter.

The second floor of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre has been turned into a shelter for more than 60 homeless people.

It's in response to the forced closure of the Downtown Mission due to a COVID-19 outbreak that is also spreading through the Salvation Army shelter.

Drew Dilkens tells AM800's The Afternoon News, the city is doing what needs to be done to protect the homeless population.

"Many were saying we should prioritize aqua fit and swimming over the needs of the homeless population," he says. "Frankly, city council and myself, we just don't have the luxury to do that."

He says the city can't justify leaving its homeless population outside during the coldest month of the year.

"We had to respond immediately," he says. "It was the only place in the downtown core where this made sense because of the shower facilities and the kitchen that is on site. We've done what we know to be right, but certainly it's not something that everyone agrees with."