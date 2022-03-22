Mayor says just wait a little longer for official details on electric battery plant

Officials remain tight lipped about specific details related to the rumoured electric battery plant coming to Windsor.

An official announcement from Stellantis and LG Energy Solution is expected tomorrow, but beyond that information related to the plant is scarce.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says he can't comment on the specifics yet but that the electric vehicle space has been something they've been looking at for years.

He says when the closure of a plant in Oshawa was announced years back, it got council thinking about the future here.

"And that started city council down a path to ultimately get to the approval of our guiding economic development document, that being Windsor Works," he continued. "And inside of the Windsor Works document we talk about a number of recommendations, one of them being the pivot to a battery electric future."

Dilkens has been receiving questions about the details since late last week, and looks forward to the official announcement to share the good news.

"Of course I can't say anything at this point, but the proposal really speaks highly to the potential of something like this. This is an absolutely game changing, massive investment for the community, just wait."

If a plant is located in Windsor, Dilkens says it's fair to say that spinoffs in terms of other businesses that could support it are certainly possible.

"Imagine if you had a battery electric vehicle production factory, all of the supply chain that would have to surround that as well. The prospect of the factory is exciting, the prospect of all of the supply chain behind it is equally as exciting," Dilkens said.

Dilkens says residents should be watching this very, very closely, and recognize that it was part of a coordinated plan.

According to reports, construction of the plant is due to begin next quarter, with production slated to kick off in early 2024.

