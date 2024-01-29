Mayor to review if vetoes needed after council amendments to Windsor's proposed 2024 budget

Windsor's proposed 2024 budget is now back in the hands of mayor Drew Dilkens for consideration under a very new budget process.

Council met Monday to discuss the budget first tabled by Dilkens on Jan. 8 as part of special powers and duties granted to the heads of council under the Ontario government's Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022.

Council was able to ask questions and recommended just over half a dozen amendments to the proposed spending plan.

Under the new system, Dilkens can veto any amendments made by council which would trigger a process where council would have 15 days to overturn any vetoes with a two-thirds vote.

At the end of that process, the budget is then complete.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he's not sure of the exact budget increase based on the amendments from council but administration will be going over that on Tuesday.

"Then we can have a conversation that will start the process of looking at vetoes," he says. "If there are none, then the amendments passed by council, I would just say no vetoes required, the amendments passed by council would be approved. The budget as amended today would be the budget, so we'll go through that exercise this week and hope to have an answer by the end of the week."

Dilkens says at first blush, he's not sure if there will be any vetoes.

"Council was very sensible in the way they looked at this. You didn't see any big moves one way or another that happened. There were good conversations around some of the important topics around the table, everyone had a chance to have that conversation. I thought it was a good process," he says.

The proposed 2024 Budget calls for a 3.93 per cent property tax increase, down from last year’s 4.48 per cent increase.

There is also a $1.9 billion 10-year Capital Budget, including nearly $207-million in capital investments for 2024, which represents a 24 percent increase in annual capital spending from 2016 to present.

The budget also proposes $569-million for roads in 2024, $471 million for sewers, and $183 million for parks and recreation.