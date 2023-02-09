Mayor wants comprehensive plan developed for future of downtown Windsor

Windsor's mayor wants to put together a comprehensive plan when it comes to the future of downtown Windsor.

Drew Dilkens says he's spoken with Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino, who's riding includes downtown, about sitting down with a focus group that could help put together a comprehensive plan.

"A plan about the things we'd like to see happen downtown. Bring that plan to city council for their consultation and feedback, and ultimately their approval, and then get it funded," he says.

Dilkens says then they can start chipping away at all the things that were talked about for years but for one reason or another were never able to get off the ground.

"I think we've got a good constellation of city councillors around the table now who want to work together, who want to see positive things happen downtown and that wasn't always the case," he says.

Dilkens took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to help officially open 'Cucina 360' at 58 Chatham St. W.

The first dine-in restaurant for Oven 360, known for its take-out pizza, will be offering traditional Italian cuisine with seating for over 90 people.

Mid South Rhodes Development Corp. has spent between $3-million to $4-million to purchase and renovate the building, formerly known as the Pour House pub, with Cucina 360 moving into the space.