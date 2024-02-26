Mayor wants more data on impact of red light cameras before adding more in Windsor

Windsor's mayor wants more information before a decision is made on installing any more red light cameras in the city.

Following concerns raised by Drew Dilkens during Monday's meeting, council voted to refer the recommendation to install 10 more red light cameras to the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he thinks it is a good tool to use and they we have seen a positive revenue result after two years, but what wasn't in the report was any data to talk about the success of the program when it comes to driver behaviour.

"So moving forward and adding ten more locations with the absence of any data, I think it sends the wrong message to the public," he says. "I think we need to be making this decision in the interest of public safety instead of using this as a revenue tool to try and collect three hundred and something dollars every time someone goes through a red light."

According to an administration report, 6,141 red light camera tickets were issued in 2023 compared to 5,318 in 2022.

In 2023, the city's net revenue was just over $1-million while in 2022 it was close to $609,000.

Drivers receive a $325 ticket if they run a red light at one of the 10 intersections with the cameras.

Dilkens says at the end of the day we want this to act as a deterrent to improve public safety and we need to make sure we're moving forward in a way that's data driven.

"We really need to get more information and be sensible in this decision making instead of saying 'hey, we can make million bucks if we move forward today, let do that and generate more revenue.' At the other end of everyone of these tickets is someone who has to fork out over $300," he says. "Admittedly they've committed an infraction that has warranted that ticket but I think we have to be sensible in the way we do this."

Dilkens says he wants to know if the red light cameras are actually changing driver behaviour.

"Because if it's not changing behaviour, I either want to add an additional tool to that particular intersection and ask why not? What's the purpose of this if it's actually not improving public safety?," he says.

The City of Windsor's first Red Light Camera (RLC) system was activated on Jan. 1, 2022 with a total of 10 systems coming online by the end of February 2022 at the following intersections:

1. Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau

2. Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

3. Howard Avenue at EC Row E/B Off Ramp

4. University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue

5. McHugh Street at Clover Avenue

6. Giles Blvd at Ouellette Avenue

7. Seminole Street at Central Avenue

8. Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

9. Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

10. Eugenie Street East at McDougall Avenue

The locations were chosen based on a review of the five-year history of collisions for both side impact collisions and rear end collisions, and through consultation with Windsor Police and the vendor.

The administration report says the key reasons why municipalities have installed Red Light Cameras are to change driver behaviour, reduce angled collisions, and increase safety.

At this time, administration has not completed a fulsome analysis of the reduction of collisions at these locations versus others around the city.