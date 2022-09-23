Mayoral candidate promising to hold the line on taxes

A mayoral candidate in Windsor is promising to hold the line on taxes.

Drew Dilkens says if re-elected, he will continue to hold the line on taxes.

He made the announcement Friday morning while releasing his 'Financial Action Plan.'

The plan includes four pillars, holding the line on taxes as well as freezing all permit and licence fees for the next four years which are not subject to provincially mandated reviews.

It also includes asking council to eliminate fees that don't add value to taxpayers such as dog licencing fees and undertake a parking fee review.

Dilkens says the city will be smart with its spending.

"These are four simple actions that will take hard work and determination to deliver on but will make life just a little bit easier for residents in the City of Windsor," says Dilkens.

He says he's proud to stand by his record.

"We can deliver new funds for roads, sewers, parks, recreation and social services all while managing our finances with prudence and responsibility and I know it's possible because that's my record as mayor," says Dilkens.

Dilkens says annual property tax increases over the past five years have been modest and lower than the rate of inflation.

From 2018 to 2022, the increases have ranged between 0 per cent and 2.1 percent.

Dilkens is up against current ward four councillor Chris Holt, Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic.