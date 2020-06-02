Mayweather to Pay for Floyd's Funeral

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer.

Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

Mayweather will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd's hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses.

Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.

TMZ originally reported Mayweather's offer.

Mayweather, who lives in Las Vegas, has not met the Floyd family.



with files from Canadian Press