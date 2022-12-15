iHeartRadio
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0


France's forward Kylian Mbappe, middle, celebrates scoring his team's second goal with France's forward Marcus Thuram, left, and France's forward Ousmane Dembele during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)

AL KHOR, Qatar - France and Kylian Mbappe are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco's historic run at soccer's biggest tournament. 

France beat Africa's first ever semifinalist 2-0 with Mbappe playing a part in goals by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and then substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th. 

France will head into Sunday's title match against Argentina looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. 

Mbappe has the chance to cement his status as soccer's new superstar when he comes up against the 35-year-old Messi.
 

