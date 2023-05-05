MCC Awards Gala expresses gratitude to those who have made Windsor-Essex more welcoming

The Multicultural Council is expressing its gratitude to individuals and organizations who have directly contributed to making Windsor-Essex a more welcoming community for all.

The 21st annual MCC Awards Gala was held Thursday night at the Ciociaro Club to thank those in the region.

Three award were presented during the event including the 'Herb Gray Harmony Award' to Dr. Patti France, the President of St. Clair College, for her contribution to building a welcoming community.

The 'MCC Champion Award' celebrates the contributions that first-generation Canadians make to the community, and it was presented to Bill Marra, the President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Lastly, the 'Kathleen Thomas Inspire Award' recognizes a newcomer for their perseverance and optimism. This year's honouree is Kobra Safi.

Marra says when he was told he was nominated, his thoughts went right to his parents.

"We came over, the three of us, as immigrants and I vividly remember many of their struggles and I was just, in the moment, I was so grateful for their decision. And then you take a look at the roster of people who have been on that stage many years before me, many of whom I've known or gotten to know, it's incredibly humbling and wonderful."

He says people need to focus on the work of the MCC.

"Now more than ever, newcomers require support and I think that's the celebration for me. I'm grateful for the recognition of whatever small part I played throughout my career, and hopefully it imparts some motivation to others to do the same. But, we need to get behind the MCC because they can't do it alone."

Bill Marra, President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, awarded 'MCC Champion Award'. May 4, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Patty Handysides)

Marra adds that history has shown how newcomers have played a critical role in improving the quality of life in the region.

"This city was built by newcomers over the years so it adds to our community. And I think what we need to do is check the negativity at the door because it really is not based on fact. The facts are this, there are people that come to Canada for a variety of different reasons under a variety of different circumstances, some would've preferred to stay home but they couldn't. But they chose Canada, so we should see that as a privilege that we are a chosen country."

France says she was surprised to be honoured with this award.

"We just try and do everything we can to support students, our international students, newcomers, and we're so, so very fortunate to live in Windsor-Essex with all of the diversity, ethnicity, inclusively, and to be honest, that newcomers are willing to tell their stories and embrace them and that we can be part of those. So, it truly is an honour."

She says international students at St. Clair are honoured to be in Canada, and they have tons of hopes and dreams.

"We started with a very low number of international students, and right now we have about 4,000. And everyone always says 'well, what did you do?', well obviously we put supports in place. But you know what, it was really embracing the supports and the friendliness of the people in the organizations that are within our community. And they were so willing to open their arms out to our students."

Dr. Patti France, President of St. Clair College, receives the 'Herb Gray Harmony Award'. May 4, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Patty Handysides)

France says every story from newcomers is different and shows their unique journey.

"Some are more difficult than others and some still have to come here and work, and do everything they need to do in addition to doing their studies. But, again, it's that hope and focusing on at the end of the day when they graduate they can get that post-graduate work permit and that they can potentially get permanent residency. And a lot of them stay in our community."

Proceeds from the event will benefit the MCC Foundation.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County was officially established 50 years ago in April of 1973.

Over time, the MCC modified its services enhancing core programs and now offers programs such as Settlement and Integration, Language and Skills, Translation and Interpretation, Health and Wellness, Education, Diversity, and Special Events to Windsor's newcomers and the community.

-with files from AM800's Patty Handysides