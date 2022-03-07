MCC executive direction says Windsor-Essex ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees

The executive director of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County says they're preparing to help welcome Ukrainian refugees.

The United Nations has reported that more than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

On Thursday, the federal government announced that Ukrainians can find a safe haven in Canada using expedited temporary visas for emergency travel.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Fred Francis says it's a very real possibility that we could see some of them in our community soon.

"I'm sure there's going to be some government assisted refugees, as there have been in other war torn situations from that part of the world. I'm thinking as early as the 90s when there was a situation with the Balkans, and we took in refugees. I think it was about 1,000 at the that time from that part of the world, and I'm assuming that will be similar to what we'll see in the coming weeks and months," he said.

Given the large Ukrainian population in Ontario, and specifically in Windsor-Essex, Francis says this could be a popular destination.

"That's going to allow for a lot of people to come here I'm sure, that makes the settlement process, or the resettlement process, even easier and more seamless," he continued. "When you have family here looking out for family there and they're making all the arrangements to come here. When you have family on the other side of the world that can help, that makes a world of difference obviously."

For people who want to find avenues to help or options to help, Francis recommends they reach out to the MCC, but in his other position on council he's also trying to get information out to the public.

"I did ask a city council question at our last meeting asking city administration to marshal that information and make it public because residents have been reaching out to me asking what they can do, what the city is doing and where they can help. Be it the International Red Cross or other agencies through the United Nations where people can assist in anyway they can."

Francis says the wild card in this situation is the uncertainty over how long the conflict between Russia and Ukraine might last, but the agency will continue working closely with the local Ukrainian community.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive