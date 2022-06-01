McCurdy highlights fight for healthcare in Windsor West as election nears

With the provincial election now just a day away, the Liberal candidate in the riding of Windsor West is bringing attention to Emergency Hospital services in Windsor's downtown.

Linda McCurdy says as plans for a new mega hospital on County Road 42 move ahead, Windsor’s two hospitals are on the chopping block.

McCurdy says she will continue to fight for emergency services on the city's west side, because when she was growing up there were four hospitals in the area and emergency care was accessible to everyone.

"As the city expands and the region develops, there becomes a need to have more accessible acute care for a larger area. But we in Windsor West have lost IODE, Grace, and now the plan is for Windsor West to lose Windsor Regional Hospital locations at Ouellette Campus and Metropolitan Campus."

She says the Ford government has given support for a new hospital to consolidate acute care services while retaining the existing Ouellette campus for urgent care and ambulatory services, which isn't good enough for a growing area.

"The population on the west side of Windsor is more than 120,000 people. Ward 2's population has grown 11% since 2016," she said. "By comparison the population of Muskoka is 66,000 and Doug Ford himself announced that they are getting two hospitals recognizing the need for accessible healthcare."

McCurdy says hospital funding is not guaranteed until after the election, so there's still time to make a commitment.

"Why is no other candidate pushing for better services in the core? The NDP has adopted Platform4Windsor with no mention of Windsor West. Windsor West has gone from having four acute care hospitals, down to two. Eventually as part of the current plan down to zero, and this is unacceptable."

The provincial election is tomorrow, with polling stations across Ontario open from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.