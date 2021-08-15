McCurdy Liberal Candidate for Windsor-West in Provincial Election

A local artist, community advocate, long-time lawyer and athlete is taking a run at a seat in Queen's Park.

Linda McCurdy is the Liberal candidate for Windsor-West in the upcoming provincial election.

The criminal defence lawyer, who was born and raised in Windsor, is the daughter of civil rights activist and Professor Howard D. McCurdy.

Her father served as a City of Windsor alderman before becoming Canada's second Black MP after being elected as the NDP representative for Windsor-Walkerville in 1984.

McCurdy says her parents passed on "values of compassion, hard-work and determination" and she is "humbled and honoured to follow in [her] father's political footsteps."

She'll be up against Progressive Conservative John Leontowicz, who is a retired LaSalle Police Services chief.

New Democrat Lisa Gretzky is the incumbent and official opposition critic for Community and Social Services.

Gretzky has represented Windsor-West since 2014.