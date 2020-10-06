iHeartRadio
McDavid Tests Positive for COVID-19

am800-sports-hockey-connor mcdavid-oilers-covid-19

The Edmonton Oilers say Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oilers say their team captain is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms.
The team added that McDavid is feeling well.

The NHL made it through its post-season in so-called bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton without one positive test in August and September. McDavid's Oilers were eliminated in the opening round of the post-season in Edmonton in early August.

The league did have players test positive before the post-season. The NHL said 30 players tested positive during voluntary training in Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan earlier in the summer, while another 13 had the virus outside the Phase 2 protocol.

Two more positive tests were reported during training camp, which was considered Phase 3.


   with files from (The Canadian Press)

