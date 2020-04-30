McDonald's Postpones McHappy Day

McHappy Day has been postponed.

McDonald's Canada has announced the fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities (in Canada) as well as other Canadian charities will not take place next Wednesday May 6 as originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to AM800 news, the company says it was a difficult but necessary decision.

The company says a new date for McHappy Day has not been announced.

Last year in Windsor-Essex, $223,000 was raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters, John McGivney Centre and Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada.

Nationally, McHappy Day raised $6.5-million.

Ronald McDonald Houses have supported more than 360,000 families since 1981.

The fast food restaurant is currently offering drive thru and delivery.

Pauline Eyers and her grand-daughter Lilliana at the McDonalds on Tecumseh Rd. E near Lauzon Pkwy., May 8, 2019 (by AM800's Peter Langille)