McDonald's Set to Open in Lakeshore

Happy Meals and Big Macs will be available in Lakeshore starting Friday when the new McDonald's on County Road 22 near Willowwood Drive will open its doors to the public.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain got a sneak peek of the restaurant on Thursday and says this is something residents have been pushing for, for a long time.

"Certainly there's been a call to get a fast food outlet and we're glad to have that and as far as jobs go, they've hired 105 people and these are local people that they've hired," says Bain. "So it's great for our employment of the local people."

He says the municipality was pleased with how construction went.

"We were actually surprised at how fast they were able to put the building up," says Bain. "I was invited to a tour of the building, just surprised how modern it is inside and what a great facility and it's going to serve a huge need for our local community."

He says neighbours concerned have been addressed.

"I think a lot was done in meeting those needs in that sections where people asked for a higher fence, it was put there and if others asked for a tree buffer, it was done," says Bain. "So a lot was done to mitigate any of the concerns of the local residents."

The site also includes a gas station and convenience store.

Bain says both of those are expected to open within the next month.