McGregor couple wins $1-million with Lotto 6/49

A couple from McGregor is ending the year as millionaires.

Kimberly and Gary Noel of McGregor won the Guaranteed $1-million prize in the Nov. 27 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Kim and Gary said they aren't regular lottery players and only pick up tickets occasionally.

"We bought this ticket on a whim the night of the draw," the married couple shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

"I received an email from OLG first thing the next morning and saw "Winner - $1 million'. I spit my coffee out and texted Gary to come home right away," said Kim. "I thought something was wrong, so I came running," added Gary. "I was in pure denial! Kim had all these web browsers up trying to confirm the win."

They took their kids out for dinner and told them about the big win. "They're so excited and happy for us. They kept saying how much we deserve this!"

Kim and Gary plan to pay off their mortgage and share their win with family.

"We will also plan some home renovations and share with some local organizations who really need a helping hand," they added.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.