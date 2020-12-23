McGregor Headlines January UFC Events

Conor McGregor is set to headline a series of UFC fights next month in Abu Dhabi.

President Dana White announced Tuesday that the former two-weight champion will face Dustin Poirier in a non title lightweight fight January 23rd on Yas Island.

The island has been one of just two hosts for the sport's fights since the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay-per-view bout is slated to cap off three UFC events in seven days, beginning January 16th.



with files from Associatred Press