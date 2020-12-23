iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

McGregor Headlines January UFC Events

am800-sports-mma-ufc-conor mcgregor-fight island-

Conor McGregor is set to headline a series of UFC fights next month in Abu Dhabi.

President Dana White announced Tuesday that the former two-weight champion will face Dustin Poirier in a non title lightweight fight January 23rd on Yas Island.

The island has been one of just two hosts for the sport's fights since the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay-per-view bout is slated to cap off three UFC events in seven days, beginning January 16th.


with files from Associatred Press

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE