McGregor Music Festival and car show returns

The Windsor Regional Cancer Centre Foundation is hosting its 31st Annual McGregor Music Festival and car show at Co-An Park on Sunday, June 12.

The event will be making a return after being cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight local bands, raffles and door prizes will be featured.

Festival Chair Sue LeClair says it was heartbreaking to have to cancel the event for the last two years.

"We have great support in Essex County and Windsor for all of our charities. It's only $5 and two years ago we raised $75,000 for the Cancer Centre Foundation," she says.

LeClair says a variety of cars can be featured at the car show.

"If you have a Silverado and you want to show it off, just bring it we have a people's choice award and there are over 700 at this event and they all get a ballot. The best show car will get a $100 gift certificate, prizes and a plaque," she says.

LeClair says there many great prizes to win in the raffle. \

"The main raffle which is $5 per ticket, you have a chance to win 10 incredible prizes. The first prize is a $2,900 WestJet gift certificate to anywhere they fly on a regular scheduled flight. We also have a prize of $1000 worth of groceries and $1000 worth of gas," she adds.

The event fee is $5 with proceeds going directly to benefit the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.