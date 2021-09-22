McHappy Day to benefit local children's charities

Today is McHappy Day across the country.

McDonalds will be donating 10% of menu item sales and the proceeds from the sale of socks to children's charities in Windsor-Essex, the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor and In Honour of the Ones We Love Windsor Essex.

The Ronald McDonald House is something many people have heard of, but for those who have had the opportunity to use it they're very grateful that it exists.

Kim Mallais is the mom of a Ronald McDonald House family, who says back in 2010 was the first time they had to use the house after their 21-month-old daughter was sent to London during an emergency.

"They had discovered a mass in her chest in-between her lungs and beside her heart. I can remember too it's so overwhelming and at the time we were a family of five, we had three daughters and we were in the hospital waiting and they said we think you guys should go over to the Ronald McDonald House."

Booking a hotel would've been a pricey thing to do, but thankfully for Mallais and her family the Ronald McDonald House was right at their backdoor by the hospital.

She says the hospital staff knew at the time that her family was going to be headed for a journey, and with some convincing they went.

"After we got situated and we got into the Ronald McDonald house that they called us back over to the hospital and Kameryn's journey was going to be a little more difficult than we had anticipated," she continued. "When we were in Windsor they told us that maybe she had punctured her lung and it turned out that she had a mass in her chest between here lungs and beside her heart."

Hospital staff did a biopsy to find the cause of the mass, and it swelled around the respirator Mallais says her daughter ended up in a coma just a day shy of two weeks while they waited for the results.

Given the heavy weight of learning that diagnosis, she says having Ronald McDonald House to rely on became a lot more than just having a room with two beds and a bathroom.

"Just instantly it became more than just that. There were staff and volunteers there that totally wrapped their arms around our family and just made it a little bit easier to go through the process," she said.

Mallais says despite what her daughter had to go through at the time, she always managed to put a smile on the faces of those around her.

The Ronald McDonald House charity helps support more than 26,000 families from over 3,400 communities annually across the country, helping to keep them together and close to their sick child in a nearby hospital.