McIlroy and Johnson Earn Charity Victory

Rory McIlroy delivered the money shot in the TaylorMade Driving Relief exhibition that raised over $5 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

With the match down to a closest-to-the-pin contest after regulation, McIlroy barely stayed on the shelf left of the pin, measured at 13 feet to beat Matthew Wolff's attempt by five feet.

The final carryover gave McIlroy and Dustin Johnson $1.85 million for the American Nurses Foundation.

Wolff and Fowler made $1.15 million for the CDC Foundation. Fowler had seven birdies.

PGA Tour Charities allowed for online donations during the telecast, raising more than $1 million. The donations will continue until the end of the day Tuesday.

When the exhibition ended, more than $5.5 million had been pledged, starting with the $3 million guarantee from UnitedHeath Group.

