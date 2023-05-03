McNaughton talks new projects to help those with criminal records find employment

Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is providing more details over the province's plans to help people with criminal records to get a second chance and find employment.

Last week, the provincial government announced they would be putting $12 million toward funding nine projects that could help prepare up to 2,000 job-seekers for careers in construction, manufacturing, hospitality, food and beverage processing and other industries.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Monte McNaughton says they're really working to end the cycle of poverty and incarceration for those who have records due to petty or non-violent crimes.

He says it's extremely difficult for those folks to get another chance.

"We want people to have a second chance and to find purpose in life, but also we have 300,000 jobs going unfilled so we really do need all hands on deck to fill labour shortages," he continued. "If you have a criminal record 50% of people can't get a second interview."

McNaughton says these people just want to give back after paying their debt to society.

He says the training projects the government is funding are helping to give people the skills they need in the affected industries, as well as mental health supports if needed.

"Some of the groups that we're working with are actually even going to help with housing to make sure that these people have a roof over their head. We know many businesses are hiring people with a criminal record. We're just wanting to change the conversation and encourage more businesses to give people a second chance."

McNaughton says stigma remains the biggest barrier for people who have served time in prison, and that it's difficult no matter a person's gender.

He added that by giving someone who has paid their debt a work opportunity a business owner would be getting a dedicated employee that works hard, is dedicated and loyal.

"And I would encourage anyone whether you're a business owner, or somebody looking for training and maybe you have a criminal record, to visit Employment Ontario. We have a number of locations in the Windsor-Essex region, 700 province-wide, but please go and visit Employment Ontario to learn how you can give somebody a second chance," he stated.

McNaughton says with the ongoing labour shortage it's all hands on deck to try and deal with it, and he hopes endeavours like this help to change the conversation around this topic going forward.

- with files from AM800's The Shift