Meadowbrook a good start, but huge affordable housing challenge remains: Costante

The chair of the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation believes Meadowbrook Place opening up to potential tenants is a big development for affordable housing in Windsor, but significant challenges remain to get the current wait list number down.

The wait list for affordable housing in the city is at 6,500, and at the last meeting of city council it was noted by the Commissioner of Social Services that roughly 25 affordable housing units per year are brought onto the market annually.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says when looking at the tool box related to expediting the process, there's a number of tools that are important.

He says they're working with provincial government's mandate of streamlining their planning and building department to allow the flow of applications to go through city hall more seamlessly.

It also includes things like Community Improvement Plans, and Costante says they have a few in the hopper already.

"That are going to be reported back hopefully in the near future. One is an affordable housing CIP city wide, so what can local government do to provide incentives for those who are intentionally building affordable housing," he said.

Costante says he strongly believes with respect to affordable housing it has been a regional approach.

He adds that council has directed administration to work with the County of Essex to develop a regional comprehensive strategy on affordable housing.

"So it's important that all hands are on deck. We're all working together towards this, we have a common vision, and we all recognize the demand and the need for affordable housing," Costante continued. "We work towards building more units and in doing so conforming to good urban planning principles as well."

Costante says some of this is supply side driven, which is often best handled by the private sector, so they need to find ways to get out of the way of private sector development while balancing urban planning, environmental and infrastructure demands.

"And then some of it has to be intentionally driven by government, at all levels by the way, the municipality alone absolutely cannot solve this issue. Federal and provincial governments have recognized that and we need more and more funding from upper level governments to assist. Now we, in my view, should set the vision, the strategy, and the implementation plan of how to build housing."

At their last regular meeting, city council endorsed the province's overall housing goal of building 13,000 homes locally over the next eight years.

