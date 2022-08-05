Meadowbrook Place expected to be completed by the end of 2022

Completion is near on a new affordable housing development in Windsor.

Meadowbrook Place is located on Meadowbrook Lane, just north of Forest Glade Dr. and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The estimated $38.7-million development is a 10 storey housing complex that includes 145 units, with 76 of those units considered affordable housing.

Michelle Coulis, Director of Corporate Services for Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation, says a move in date has yet to be announced but says individuals can expect to move in by the end of 2022.

"We are still looking at moving in for the fourth quarter of this year, and we are furiously working to get everything done to a place where people can move in safely. There may be a small amount of work happening in certain areas of the building but we do urgently want to get people into that building. We know that it's much awaited by a lot of individuals."

She says applications for the building have yet to be accepted, but she says for the community to watch for more information.

"So what we're doing right now is undertaking the process to launch that public portal. It will be probably within the next month or so that people will see the information coming out, they'll be able to go in and access that process, and if they've got interest get their name on a list."

Coulis adds that there were many applications for the naming of Meadowbrook Place brought forward for recommendation.

"There were a lot of unique responses that in terms of how to speak it, how to spell it, that sort of thing. So it was a really interesting process, and we did get a really great response, we were thrilled actually."

Just under 50 name recommendations were brought forward to the committee for the site.

During the Community Services Standing Committee Meeting on Wednesday, the committee voted in favour of naming the project Meadowbrook Place.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi