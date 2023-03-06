Meadowbrook Place looking for tenants

The first public housing project in Windsor in quite some time is now accepting renters.

Meadowbrook Place is designed as a mixed income community to help meet the diverse needs of renters in Windsor Essex, with officials saying it offers market-rate, affordable market subsidized and subsidized affordable market rental suites.

The application process that's currently open to potential tenants is for the project’s market-rate units only.

The 10-storey housing complex at 3100 Meadowbrook Lane has 145 units, with 76 of those units considered affordable housing.

Windsor Essex County Community Housing Corporation CEO Cynthia Summers says it's a gorgeous facility all the way around.

"It's a beautiful modern facility with a workout room, areas that people can spend time with their families, it's beautiful outside and we're going to have a community garden," she continued. "People who live there are not just going to benefit from how beautiful the building is and how modern."

That's because Meadowbrook is the province's largest "Passive House," which Summers explains means folks who live there will experience a 40 per cent increase in energy efficiency.

"So utility bills will actually be lower than elsewhere in the city. There's 45 per cent less green house gasses emitted from this building, so it's one of a kind in Ontario and the largest one."

Jay Shanmugam, WECHC's Construction Senior Manager for development, says during the process they worked with various levels of government to make sure the building fit the needs of the people in Windsor-Essex looking for an affordable place to live.

"It's been a success to date and we're extremely happy to announce that we're looking for market tenants and affordable tenants, and we're happy this building is going to come online in the next few months. What you expect in a building like this is its gorgeous on the outside, gorgeous on the inside, and at the same time we made sure to incorporate what tenants needs are," he said.

Shanmugam says a typical unit has large windows that capitalize on natural light, and the building itself is both financially sustainable and environmentally sustainable.

He also gave an overview of other things people can expect to find at Meadowbrook.

"Two elevators, modern finishes, high ceilings, luxury vinyl flooring with tile in the bathrooms," Shanmugam continued. "They've got a common laundry area on the ground floor, large amenity space for community gatherings and we also have smaller gathering spaces on various floors."

More information can be found on the WECHC’s website, and move-in dates for all occupants are expected to start sometime in May.

- with files from AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner