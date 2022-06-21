Meals on Wheels receives a $10,000 boost from Caesars Windsor Cares'

Caesars Windsor Cares' is donating $10,000 to support the Compassionate Meals program.

The program, run by the Victorian Order of Nurses Windsor-Essex, is offered as part of the Meals on Wheels program to provide free meals to seniors experiencing financial hardship or sudden crisis.

Nicole Hunter, Manager of Home and Community Care for Community Support Service for VON Erie-St.Clair, feels the donation will have an impact.

"This will provide over 1,500 meals to vulnerable seniors and also wellness checks. Make sure everything is ok and that they're safe in their home while having nutritious food to eat," she says.

In 2021, Meals on Wheels delivered 8,600 meals while serving 623 unique clients.

Hunter says they are in dire need of volunteers as they did lose quite a few during the COVID-19 padenmic.

"They get their meals put into their vehicles and then they deliver to the clients. It's pretty short, it's not a long time commitment through the day, it's about an hour to an hour-and-a-half. They may go to six homes and drop off the meals," she adds.

Meals on Wheels helps those who are unable to shop for their own food or to cook, maintain their independence at home by delivering food right to their door with the assistance of VON volunteers.

Meals are delivered Monday to Friday, year-round, with frozen meals offered as an option.

Clients includes seniors, people recovering from illness or surgery, and people with disabilities.

Anyone interested in being a Meals on Wheels volunteer should contact the VON office at 4520 Rhodes Drive, Suite 400 in Windsor. You can call 519-254-4866 or find information online at vonwindsoressex.ca.

With files from Rob Hindi