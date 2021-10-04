Meat department at local grocery store listed as possible COVID-19 exposure point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced another location as a potential COVID-19 exposure point in the region.

According to the health unit, the meat department at the Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue has been listed as a possible exposure point.

The health unit says individuals who attended the location last Tuesday (Sept 28) and Wednesday (Sept 29) between 10am and 4pm may have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who was there on those days should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

If symptoms develop, the health unit wants individuals to get tested immediately.