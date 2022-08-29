Media City Film Festival production selected for Toronto and New York Film Festivals 

A Media City Film Festival Windsor-Detroit production has been selected for World and U.S. Premieres at Toronto and New York Film Festivals.

Media City Film Festival's most recent production will have its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and its U.S. Premiere at New York Film Festival in October.

Argentina-based filmmaker Pablo Mazzolo's production called The Newest Olds will make its debut during the 47th edition of TIFF.

Oona Mosna, Media City Film Festival Director, says the film will also screen at the 60th anniversary edition of New York Film Festival at New York City's Lincoln Centre, the world's leading performing arts centre.

She says what Mazzolo's production is about.

"One of the things that he feels strongly about, he frequently tackles things such as Indigenous sovereignty, environmental concerns, and this work is really looking at the landscape of Windsor-Detroit and how it's changed over periods of time."

She says individuals who are in the film-making world wait their whole lives for an opportunity like this, and everyone is very excited.

"It is quite a big deal, we're very excited, we will be attending and actually Pablo will be travelling from Buenos Aires to be there in person for the screening."

Mosna says the Toronto International Film Festival is a big event for film-makers.

"It's a big industry event, but there are public screenings of the film, and this film in particular will be screening three times, there will be industry screenings and also public screenings."

This is the fourth Media City Film Festival production in five years selected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

MCFF currently has 18 films in production, which can be viewed on their website to learn about those artists that are making films at this time.

All tickets and showtimes for the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival can be found online on their websites.