Mediation in CUPE talks ends with no deal ahead of planned education workers' strike

Mediation between the Ontario government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees has concluded with no deal ahead of a planned education workers' strike Friday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is proceeding with legislation, expected to pass today, to impose a contract and ban strikes.

But CUPE has said its workers, including educational assistants, custodians and administrative staff, will start a strike Friday "until further notice,'' even if the legislation passes and makes a walkout illegal.

Ontario's Ministry of Education is telling school boards to make ``every effort'' to keep schools open and otherwise pivot to remote learning.

Many school boards across the province, including the Toronto District School Board, have said schools will be closed during a strike, while others plan to move to remote learning.

The Ministry of Education says in a memo obtained by The Canadian Press that school boards should "implement contingency plans, where every effort is made to keep schools open for as many children as possible.''