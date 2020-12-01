Medical Officer of Health Warns Risk of Lockdown

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex warns that the region is at risk of going into a lockdown.

With an increase of 62 cases and one death reported on Tuesday, Dr. Wajid Ahmed says his teams are in daily contact with the province about the numbers and what additional measures can be taken to prevent the spread.

"It was expected when you have these types of outbreaks that you will have additional cases as a result of close contacts," he says, "And if it's contained, if it's not wide-spread in the community with these restrictions in place under the red zone, are we able to bring those case counts down."

According to Dr. Ahmed, there isn't much time left to get the case counts under control.

"If we continue to see a sustained increase and more outbreaks, then we'll have to think about considering lockdown or putting more restrictions in place either locally or through provincially."

Dr. Ahmed says he was hoping to see cases go down over the past few weeks but that hasn't been the case.

"With the cases increasing, I'm not sure anymore and I don't have a threshold at this time to say 'yes, lets go to lockdown' but the numbers are really going in that direction to force us into that situation," he adds.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex was placed in the red "Control" status under the province's COVID-19 response framework.

The only regions currently in the grey "Lockdown" category are Peel and Toronto.