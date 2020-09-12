Medical Proof of Mask Exemption Now Required on Pelee Island Ferry

Passengers who plan on taking a ferry to Pelee Island, Ont. will now have to prove they're exempt from wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Owen Sound Transportation Company announced that medical documentation will be required for an exemption starting Monday morning.

Proof of exemption will not be required for children under two years old and individuals who are unable to put on or remove a mask without assistance and are traveling without a support worker or companion who can provide assistance.

According to the release, anyone without a medical exemption that refuses to wear a face covering on board the ship will be removed and banned from the service for the duration of the season.

A complete list of requirements can be found at www.ontarioferries.com.