Medvedev Tops Thiem for 1st ATP Title

Daniil Medvedev has collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in three sets at the ATP Finals.

The fourth-ranked Medvedev is the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. 1-3 in the season-ending championship _ and only the fourth to do it at any tour event in the past 30 years.

The comeback against No. 3 Thiem added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal.

The tournament was played in London on an indoor hard court. Fans were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

with files from (The Associated Press)