Meet-A-Machine returns to Windsor following two year hiatus

Meet-A-Machine will be back in Windsor for its 10 year anniversary on Saturday after a two year hiatus.

Being held in the WFCU Centre parking lot, there will be a wide variety of machines from fire trucks, police cars, army trucks, buses, racecars, and construction vehicles.

Despite the machines being the headline, Meet-A-Machine is actually a hands-on literacy event for children who attend.

Dawn Bosco, Manager of Children's Services for the City of Windsor, explains what the purpose of the event is.

"It's a community literacy event, so we're promoting literacy, and every child will get a free book when they come. But literacy isn't just about reading, literacy is about explorations. So things that you can do with a vehicle such as turning right and left, going up and down in the bucket truck, so there's a lot of physical literacy components."

She adds that children may be influenced on their futures based on this yearly event.

"We have said that future careers are decided on this day as the children are in there exploring some of these vehicles and talking to the operators, and individuals that have these jobs," she continues. "And it's such a moment of pride, and the community all comes together and we could not do it without them."

Bosco says this opportunity for children helps them to be more comfortable around service vehicles, as well as larger vehicles they may not see everyday.

"It really does take the fear away because they can see it up close and personal, and as I said the operators and the staff that work with those vehicles and in those positions, explain some of the things that they get to do."

TAG: The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 11, with a sensory hour offered from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

A free shuttle bus is also being offered from Tecumseh Mall to the event at the WFCU Centre.

More information can be found on the City of Windsor website.