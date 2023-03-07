Megabus bringing cross-border service to Windsor

Megabus is expanding to Windsor.

The bus company has announced it is now selling tickets for two daily trips between Detroit and Toronto.

The cross-border service also includes stops in Windsor, Chatham, London and Paris.

Megabus Vice President of Commercial Colin Emberson says Megabus is excited to expand to Windsor.

"From Windsor you'll be able to head over to Detroit or in the opposite direction to London and Toronto as well," says Emberson. "Ontario has been an area we've seen a lot of growth over the last few years and we're exciting to continue expanding. Over the last few years we've expanded to Ottawa from Toronto. We've expanded to London and when we did London, we certainly had Windsor in our mind."

He says prices do fluctuate but says they are reasonable.

"If it's anything like the recent expansions we've done, we expect lots of people taking advantage especially with bus right now, it's a great value compared to driving your car and it's also a really green option," he says. "There's no greater way to travel then by bus."

The service begins on April 5.

Windsor's pick-up location is at the Windsor International Transit Centre on Chatham St. W.