Megabus discontinuing service at downtown Chatham stop

Megabus has announced it will be discontinuing service at the downtown Chatham stop.

The company notified the Municipality that due to lack of ridership it will be discontinuing the service effective Wednesday, August 16.

Megabus, which is operated by Trailways of New York, initially introduced the stop in Chatham-Kent in April this year, and ran two trips per day, seven days a week along a route from Toronto to Detroit.

While the service will be discontinued for now, the company is looking at the potential for an alternate stop location in Chatham-Kent that is closer to the Highway 401.

For travel to or from Windsor, London, or Toronto, VIA Rail service remains available.

RideCK also provides transit service to the Chatham VIA Rail station using Route 3 and Route 5, as well as on-demand transit service on evenings and Sundays.

Megabus offers city to city express bus service across North America. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities.