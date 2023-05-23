Megabus expands service; Now selling tickets between Toronto and Chicago

Summer travel options are broadening with Megabus announcing that they have partnered with Trailways of New York and Indian Trails to expand service from Toronto to Chicago.

The partnership expansion allows for two trips daily between Toronto and Chicago, including stops in Windsor, Chatham and London.

Megabus offers city to city express bus service across North America. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities.

Megabus schedules are available to viewed online, including ticket sales.

In order to book a trip from a Canadian city to an American city, such as Chicago, you must be on the U.S. version of the Megabus website.