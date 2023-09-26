Mel Tucker responds to MSU firing attempt

(East Lansing, MI) -- Michigan State suspended head football coach Mel Tucker says the university shouldn't be allowed to fire him for cause.

Tucker's attorneys released a 25-page document on Monday, giving multiple reasons why the school can't fire him for cause.

The letter says MSU made its decision without any review of the facts.

The response comes after MSU announced last week it intends to fire Tucker unless reasons are presented why it should not.

The coach was suspended earlier this month over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a prominent rape survivor and activist.

Tucker signed a ten-year, 95-million-dollar contract less than two years ago.

