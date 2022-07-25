Members of the community to be awarded Queen Jubilee Pins

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse will award members of the community with Queen Jubilee Pins in honour of Queen Elizabeth's II 70th year on the throne.

Canada will be celebrating the milestone with the Platinum Jubilee and several celebrations across the country.

Nominations are open for Windsor-West residents until August 19 2022 and can be made on Brian Masse's website.

Winners will be contacted and invited to a special event to receive their Jubilee Pin and certificate.