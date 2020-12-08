iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Members of the Raptors Organaziation Test Positive

am800-sports-basketball-nba-raptors-toronto-tampa

The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The NBA club did not disclose who received the positive tests and only said in a release that the positive results came during the league-mandated testing period prior to training camp.

According to a statement, the three are self-isolating away from the rest of the team.

The Raptors opened training camp last week at their temporary home of Tampa, Fla. and are scheduled to play their first pre-season game Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

 


—  with files from The Canadian Press

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE