Members Wanted for Windsor Police Community Policing Advisory Committee

The Windsor Police Service is now accepting applications for its new Community Policing Advisory Committee.

As heard on AM800, Chief Pam Mizuno says the committee will work to engage the community and improve the service.

The police services board has approved the creation of the committee which will consist of 13 members.

It's one of 37 recommendations handed down by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission last year in relation to complaints from 2018 that found no major infractions, but identified areas for improvement.

More information about the committee and how to apply can be found on the Windsor police website.