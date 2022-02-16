Membership grows at Windsor Public Library

Nearly half the city's population is a member of the Windsor Public Library.

The library's board of directors received a membership update on Tuesday that showed 46 per cent of the city's population was a library member 2021.

That's a three per cent jump compared to 2020, when it was 43 per cent, and a five per cent hike compared to 2019 when it was 41 per cent.

Ward 3 city councillor Rino Bortolin chairs the board and says it's a great news story for the community.

He says WPL wants as many people in the community taking advantage of the services it provides.

"As our numbers increase, it just allows us to expand the services, increase the different types of services," he said.

AM800 file photo

Bortolin feels the increase represents so much more since it happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It really shows how well we did to pivot and to show that and make our resources viable to the community and how much the community relies on the library for those services."

He says the library always has a goal to increase its membership.

"As this shows, people getting library cards means they're taking advantage of the services that we provide so this is sort a great thing to see," Bortolin said.

In 2018, 40 per cent of the city's population was a library member.

The percentages are based off the population from Windsor's 2016 Census of 217,188.