Memorial service to be held for local fallen firefighter

A memorial service will be held for a fallen firefighter after he was killed in a car accident.

Memorial visiting for Jamie Tesolin will be held on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and visiting will continue on Friday at 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Families First on Dougall Avenue.

Tesolin, a 59-year-old from Amherstburg, was killed in a single vehicle crash the morning of June 16.

His family writes on the Families First website that Tesolin was an entrepreneur and undertook many different jobs, but his most prized role was being a firefighter for Windsor Fire and Rescue.

They write that he also coached numerous baseball teams and was a long time referee of women's and men's hockey, as well as a recreational player.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.

