Mendonca Adds Three Recruits for 2020-21



Local standout Kailyn Robertson, along with Dorchester, ON native Alyssa Vandenberg and Brampton, ON native Faith Akinkuade have joined the blue and gold this fall.

Robertson, a forward from Tecumseh, ON, is product of Tecumseh Vista Academy. While attending Vista, she was an honour roll student and a first-team city/county all-star on multiple occasions. She spent her youth playing career with Nationals Canada and the Eastside Kickers. She will study kinesiology in the Faculty of Human Kinetics.

Vandenberg comes to Windsor following in her parents' footsteps as they are both UWindsor alum. Alyssa graduated from Regina Mundi College with Honours. She has played as a central defender with the London Whitecaps the past two seasons as well as for the SWO Soccer Canada Showcase team.

Akinkuade is a first year from St. Augustine Catholic Secondary School. In high school she was named the soccer MVP and Jr. Athlete of the Year. She played as a striker for Brams United Girls Soccer for 4 years and will study social work.

Mendonca says, "Kailyn, Faith and Alyssa round out our 2020 class as our continued process to strengthening the on-field talent and overall team culture during a year of uncertainty with COVID-19. "We are excited to add additional strength up front and across our backline. The coaching staff is looking forward to working with these young players over their career."